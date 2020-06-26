9268 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to your gorgeous home in desirable North Scottsdale! This beautiful open floor plan home features formal living & dining rooms with a cozy two-way fireplace. The kitchen boasts plentiful cabinetry, granite counters with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, attached breakfast area & island that opens to the family room. The spacious master suite offers a private exit with sliding doors to the courtyard, plus 2 closets, attached full bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower. The wrap-around yard features artificial turf in the back and your own private heated pool in the enclosed, covered courtyard! You'll also enjoy the convenience and privacy of the 2-car garage & indoor laundry room. Welcome home! **Please see virtual tour with photos!**