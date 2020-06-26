All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

9268 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your gorgeous home in desirable North Scottsdale! This beautiful open floor plan home features formal living & dining rooms with a cozy two-way fireplace. The kitchen boasts plentiful cabinetry, granite counters with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, attached breakfast area & island that opens to the family room. The spacious master suite offers a private exit with sliding doors to the courtyard, plus 2 closets, attached full bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower. The wrap-around yard features artificial turf in the back and your own private heated pool in the enclosed, covered courtyard! You'll also enjoy the convenience and privacy of the 2-car garage & indoor laundry room. Welcome home! **Please see virtual tour with photos!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9268 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
9268 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9268 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 9268 E ASTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9268 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9268 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9268 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9268 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9268 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 9268 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9268 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9268 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9268 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 9268 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9268 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9268 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9268 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

