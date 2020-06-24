9255 E WHITEWING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

FASTASTIC GOLF COURSE LOT and updated home! Upscale finishes - granite - stainless steel appliances - Travertine floors throughout (quality carpet in bedrooms). All floors, faucets, sinks, door knobs, light fixtures & ceiling fans have been replaced. Walnut floor in bonus room that could be den, office or dining room. Very private - even on the golf course. Pool, outdoor fireplace, 3 CAR GARAGE with storage cabinets. Full access to Community Center w/ Huge Fitness Center, tennis ,golf, social events, library, restaurant & pro-shop. Walking Paths or Hike / Bike this amazing area of serene mountains and flowering deserts. Oh yes - WEEKLY POOL SERVICE & LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!!