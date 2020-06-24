All apartments in Scottsdale
9255 E WHITEWING Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9255 E WHITEWING Drive

9255 East Whitewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9255 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FASTASTIC GOLF COURSE LOT and updated home! Upscale finishes - granite - stainless steel appliances - Travertine floors throughout (quality carpet in bedrooms). All floors, faucets, sinks, door knobs, light fixtures & ceiling fans have been replaced. Walnut floor in bonus room that could be den, office or dining room. Very private - even on the golf course. Pool, outdoor fireplace, 3 CAR GARAGE with storage cabinets. Full access to Community Center w/ Huge Fitness Center, tennis ,golf, social events, library, restaurant & pro-shop. Walking Paths or Hike / Bike this amazing area of serene mountains and flowering deserts. Oh yes - WEEKLY POOL SERVICE & LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have any available units?
9255 E WHITEWING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have?
Some of 9255 E WHITEWING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 E WHITEWING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9255 E WHITEWING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 E WHITEWING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive offers parking.
Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive has a pool.
Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 E WHITEWING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9255 E WHITEWING Drive has units with dishwashers.
