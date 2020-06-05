All apartments in Scottsdale
918 N. Hayden Road 3
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

918 N. Hayden Road 3

918 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

918 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hayden Road -Unit 3 - Property Id: 275576

Newly-remodeled two-bedroom apartment 5 minutes from Tempe Marketplace and 10 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. Excellent location with convent 202 and 101 access. Beautiful and spacious unit that was completely renovated. Plenty of counter space and storage. Unit comes with a custom shower and brand new bathroom, dish washer, refrigerator, stovetop range, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, and parking included. Optional in-building laundry access available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275576
Property Id 275576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have any available units?
918 N. Hayden Road 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have?
Some of 918 N. Hayden Road 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N. Hayden Road 3 currently offering any rent specials?
918 N. Hayden Road 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N. Hayden Road 3 pet-friendly?
No, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 offer parking?
Yes, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 offers parking.
Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have a pool?
No, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 does not have a pool.
Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have accessible units?
No, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N. Hayden Road 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 N. Hayden Road 3 has units with dishwashers.

