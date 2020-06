Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS. THIS HOME OPENS TO LARGE BACKYARD WITH A POOL AND LOTS OF OPEN SPACE. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MCCORMICK RANCH. LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND DINING AREA, ALMOST 2800 SQ FT PLUS HUGE SHADED LOT OF 12,500+ FT... MASTER SUITE SPLIT WITH POOL ACCESS.. WOODEN AND TILE FLOORS!!! ALL THIS AND LOCATED CLOSE TO GAINEY SHOPS, AND RESTAURANTS, CLOSE TO KIERLAND, 101, THE ABOUT TO OPEN NEW AQUARIUM, TALKING STICK!!!