8913 E Yucca St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/104a10a05e ---- Don\'t miss this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a highly desirable Scottsdale location. Inside you\'ll find a spacious split floor plan, new dark kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, new paint and tile floors, and a built-in hutch with a wet bar, wine chiller, and refrigerator in the dining room. Upstairs features a large loft and a spacious master bedroom suite with additional sitting area. Don\'t wait, come see your new home today! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.75% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to the asking rent 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit