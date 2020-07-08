All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8913 E Yucca St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:10 PM

8913 E Yucca St

8913 East Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

8913 East Yucca Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/104a10a05e ---- Don\'t miss this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a highly desirable Scottsdale location. Inside you\'ll find a spacious split floor plan, new dark kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, new paint and tile floors, and a built-in hutch with a wet bar, wine chiller, and refrigerator in the dining room. Upstairs features a large loft and a spacious master bedroom suite with additional sitting area. Don\'t wait, come see your new home today! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.75% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to the asking rent 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 E Yucca St have any available units?
8913 E Yucca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8913 E Yucca St have?
Some of 8913 E Yucca St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 E Yucca St currently offering any rent specials?
8913 E Yucca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 E Yucca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 E Yucca St is pet friendly.
Does 8913 E Yucca St offer parking?
Yes, 8913 E Yucca St offers parking.
Does 8913 E Yucca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8913 E Yucca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 E Yucca St have a pool?
No, 8913 E Yucca St does not have a pool.
Does 8913 E Yucca St have accessible units?
No, 8913 E Yucca St does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 E Yucca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 E Yucca St does not have units with dishwashers.

