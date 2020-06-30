8902 E Conieson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

APPLICATION IN PROCESS...Spanish Ranch style, newly painted interior, neutral carpeting, granite counters, 4-5 bedroom home, community pool, extensive use of stone finish tile in traffic areas, family room and kitchen. A 5th bedroom has no closet and could well work as a den or office. The open plan kitchen with eating area, family room, living room and dining area feature vaulted ceilings. A large covered patio, auto watering system, desert landscape, close to all conveniences including community pool, neutral tones throughout, quiet street location make this a very special home. LANDSCAPE SERVICE IS INCLUDED. CALL FOR LISTERS FORMS AND CREDIT, NO SMOKERS, CALL FOR PETS, NO CATS, $200 ADMIN FEE WITH LISTER'S CREDIT APP & FEES.