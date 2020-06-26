Amenities

8848 E. Conquistadores Dr. Available 08/05/19 8848 E. Conquistadores Dr. - Immaculate 2 Bed 2 Bath Home In Scottsdale! Gated Community - Pinnacle Peak & Pima - CALL TODAY! - Check out our new 3D Tour by clicking the link below!!!



Located in the highly desirable North Scottsdale location of Desert Village. This home offers an open floorplan with a remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in master closet, whole house water filtration system, and a 2 car garage with extra storage cabinets.



Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered/extended patio, and a community pool. North/South exposure with no neighbors behind. Gorgeous sunset and mountain views from the kitchen!



This lovely 1,408 sqft home is located on the corner of Pima and Pinnacle Peak in the small, quiet, gated subdivision of Desert Village within walking distance to AJ's, Mastro's Steak House, Starbuck's, Walgreens and many other shops and restaurants.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com



