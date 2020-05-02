All apartments in Scottsdale
8846 E RIMROCK Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

8846 E RIMROCK Drive

8846 East Rimrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8846 East Rimrock Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pima Acres

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
wine room
Spacious custom home on 1.5 acres with spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains. The resort style backyard features a blue tiled pool with multiple waterfalls, built in spa, extensive travertine decking, gas firepit, BBQ gazebo, extensive patio,and low maintenance artificial turf. The front courtyard features a built-in BBQ island with counter seating and gas firepit and has easy access into the game room. Designed for comfortable family living and indoor/outdoor entertaining, the main residence featrs a large great room with fireplace, wet bar and wine room, exercise studio. In addition there is a casita perfect for guests.In process of Solar Panels & 220V plug ins for 2 electric cars being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have any available units?
8846 E RIMROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have?
Some of 8846 E RIMROCK Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8846 E RIMROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8846 E RIMROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8846 E RIMROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive offer parking?
No, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8846 E RIMROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8846 E RIMROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.

