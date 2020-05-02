8846 E RIMROCK Drive

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub wine room

Spacious custom home on 1.5 acres with spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains. The resort style backyard features a blue tiled pool with multiple waterfalls, built in spa, extensive travertine decking, gas firepit, BBQ gazebo, extensive patio,and low maintenance artificial turf. The front courtyard features a built-in BBQ island with counter seating and gas firepit and has easy access into the game room. Designed for comfortable family living and indoor/outdoor entertaining, the main residence featrs a large great room with fireplace, wet bar and wine room, exercise studio. In addition there is a casita perfect for guests.In process of Solar Panels & 220V plug ins for 2 electric cars being installed.