Gorgeous 3 bedroom North Scottsdale Home located in Cul-De-Sac - Stunning 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home located in a charming North Scottsdale neighborhood. The open living room layout with vaulted ceilings creates great natural light. The kitchen is lined with gorgeous wooden cabinets and has a built-in glass display cabinet situated in the dining area. This home comes comes with a 2 car garage which is full of custom storage cabinets. This community has a pool along with a small park area. This home will not last long so inquire NOW !
Use Rently to schedule a viewing at your convenience
(RLNE4934360)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have any available units?
8804 E. Charter Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have?
Some of 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8804 E. Charter Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.