All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8804 E. Charter Oak Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

8804 E. Charter Oak Drive

8804 East Charter Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8804 East Charter Oak Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom North Scottsdale Home located in Cul-De-Sac - Stunning 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home located in a charming North Scottsdale neighborhood. The open living room layout with vaulted ceilings creates great natural light. The kitchen is lined with gorgeous wooden cabinets and has a built-in glass display cabinet situated in the dining area. This home comes comes with a 2 car garage which is full of custom storage cabinets. This community has a pool along with a small park area. This home will not last long so inquire NOW !

Use Rently to schedule a viewing at your convenience

(RLNE4934360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have any available units?
8804 E. Charter Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have?
Some of 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8804 E. Charter Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 E. Charter Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College