All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8755 E Gary Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8755 E Gary Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8755 E Gary Road

8755 East Gary Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8755 East Gary Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Pima Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This property is a true oasis in the desert. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with great freeway access, it is right in the middle of Spring Training, the Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, and more. It was previously owned by the manager of Guns N' Roses, so please excuse the pun in advance, but this home is ready to rock! It is situated on the end of a quiet street in a unique enclave of homes on large lots. The neighborhood is also adjacent to Scottsdale Country Club, which is a public course for great golf and has a clubhouse with great food and views. The home is a very spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath, although one bedroom is currently set up as a gym(hence the 6 person occupancy). It features vaulted ceilings in most rooms, huge kitchen overlooking the family room w/65'' TV, surround sound, gas fireplace, and one massive/comfortable couch! The separate bright and airy living room/dining room combo has seating for 6 and even an authentic Big Buck Hunter arcade game to unwind with after a long day at the pool! All of the bedrooms are good sized and the master is extremely roomy. It features a King size bed, huge walk-in closet, 40" TV, dedicated office area with wireless printer, and a huge en suite bathroom complete with a jetted spa tub, double sinks, and a private toilet room. One guest bedroom has a double bed and the second bedroom has a King bed(not yet pictured). The gym comes complete with a stationary bike, free weights, pull-up bar, and a 55" TV. There is also a laundry room complete with front load washer/dryer and a utility sink.

Now on to the backyard... The attached covered patio has you covered year round with a ceiling fan for those warm Arizona days and built-in infrared heating for those chilly desert nights. There is also a BBQ with prep area, and a flat screen TV. And like an island surrounded by the pool and landscaping, there is a separate Ramada to relax under the shade and enjoy some great Scottsdale weather. The expansive grass areas are rare for AZ but are great for activities! We have the horseshoes, ladder ball, and bocce ball ready to go. This is also the perfect property for anyone traveling with their car, truck, trailer, RV, boat, motorcycle, etc... since there is an attached 3 car garage along with plenty of driveway space for all the toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 E Gary Road have any available units?
8755 E Gary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8755 E Gary Road have?
Some of 8755 E Gary Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 E Gary Road currently offering any rent specials?
8755 E Gary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 E Gary Road pet-friendly?
No, 8755 E Gary Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8755 E Gary Road offer parking?
Yes, 8755 E Gary Road offers parking.
Does 8755 E Gary Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 E Gary Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 E Gary Road have a pool?
Yes, 8755 E Gary Road has a pool.
Does 8755 E Gary Road have accessible units?
No, 8755 E Gary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 E Gary Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8755 E Gary Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College