8755 E Gary Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This property is a true oasis in the desert. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with great freeway access, it is right in the middle of Spring Training, the Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, and more. It was previously owned by the manager of Guns N' Roses, so please excuse the pun in advance, but this home is ready to rock! It is situated on the end of a quiet street in a unique enclave of homes on large lots. The neighborhood is also adjacent to Scottsdale Country Club, which is a public course for great golf and has a clubhouse with great food and views. The home is a very spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath, although one bedroom is currently set up as a gym(hence the 6 person occupancy). It features vaulted ceilings in most rooms, huge kitchen overlooking the family room w/65'' TV, surround sound, gas fireplace, and one massive/comfortable couch! The separate bright and airy living room/dining room combo has seating for 6 and even an authentic Big Buck Hunter arcade game to unwind with after a long day at the pool! All of the bedrooms are good sized and the master is extremely roomy. It features a King size bed, huge walk-in closet, 40" TV, dedicated office area with wireless printer, and a huge en suite bathroom complete with a jetted spa tub, double sinks, and a private toilet room. One guest bedroom has a double bed and the second bedroom has a King bed(not yet pictured). The gym comes complete with a stationary bike, free weights, pull-up bar, and a 55" TV. There is also a laundry room complete with front load washer/dryer and a utility sink.



Now on to the backyard... The attached covered patio has you covered year round with a ceiling fan for those warm Arizona days and built-in infrared heating for those chilly desert nights. There is also a BBQ with prep area, and a flat screen TV. And like an island surrounded by the pool and landscaping, there is a separate Ramada to relax under the shade and enjoy some great Scottsdale weather. The expansive grass areas are rare for AZ but are great for activities! We have the horseshoes, ladder ball, and bocce ball ready to go. This is also the perfect property for anyone traveling with their car, truck, trailer, RV, boat, motorcycle, etc... since there is an attached 3 car garage along with plenty of driveway space for all the toys.