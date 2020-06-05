Amenities

8750 E.Valley Vista Drive Available 12/11/19 Stunning Remodeled Home in Scottsdale! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath was just completed! It won't last long!



New cabinets and counters throughout the kitchen. Large Gas range and eat in breakfast area that could be used also as a larger dining room space.



Floorplan had 2 living rooms. Built in fireplace and sprawling grass area in the back.



All new flooring, stainless steel appliances throughout. New custom shower in the master suite with slider door to the private side outdoor seating area.



2 car garage ! This home is nestled in right off the bike path!



Non- Refundable fee $150



*Bonus Amenity Included*



A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call today for more details.



Rental tax=1.75% not included in the advertised rental rate.



Call today to schedule a showing!!



