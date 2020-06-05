All apartments in Scottsdale
8750 E.Valley Vista Drive

8750 East Valley Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8750 East Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8750 E.Valley Vista Drive Available 12/11/19 Stunning Remodeled Home in Scottsdale! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath was just completed! It won't last long!

New cabinets and counters throughout the kitchen. Large Gas range and eat in breakfast area that could be used also as a larger dining room space.

Floorplan had 2 living rooms. Built in fireplace and sprawling grass area in the back.

All new flooring, stainless steel appliances throughout. New custom shower in the master suite with slider door to the private side outdoor seating area.

2 car garage ! This home is nestled in right off the bike path!

Non- Refundable fee $150

*Bonus Amenity Included*

A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call today for more details.

Rental tax=1.75% not included in the advertised rental rate.

Call today to schedule a showing!!

(RLNE3979023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have any available units?
8750 E.Valley Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have?
Some of 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8750 E.Valley Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 E.Valley Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

