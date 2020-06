8720 E VIA DE MCCORMICK

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub internet access

FULLY FURNISHED 3BR, 2.5 BA HOME HIGHLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN THE HEART OF McCormick ranch FOR A FOUR MONTH HIDEAWAY FROM JUNE TO SEP 30TH!! A HOME AWAY FROM HOME IF YOUR NEED A SHORT STAY IN NORTH SCOTTSDALE. HEATED COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA!! 7 LAKES, OVER 25 MILES OF WALKING/BIKING PATHS!! BRIGHT OPEN HOME WITH SOARING CEILINGS! SKYLIGHTS FOR TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE FRONT COURTYARD WITH ADDED DINIG LIVING SPACE W/ OUT DOOR KITCHEN! NUMEROUS RESTAURANTS AND CLASS A SHOPPING ALL NEARBY. 2 FULL BEDROOMS AND ONE COMPLETE OFFICE SETUP!! SEASONAL RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! OFF SEASON RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES WITH $125 CAP ON THE APS BILL. INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, LOCAL TV CHANNELS ( ANTENNA) WIRELESS WIFI AND INTERNET, ELECTRIC WITH A $125 CAP.2020 RATES TBD.