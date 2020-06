Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME THAT'S ALMOST BRAND NEW INSIDE AND OUT. ALL NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, FLOORING, CEILING FANS, LIGHTING, PLUMBING FIXTURES AND WINDOWS, POOL AND PATIO HAVE BEEN REFRESHED, LOTS OF PARKING IN FRONT OF THE RV GATE ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE PROPERTY.BE THE FIRST TO MOVE IN AND START YOUR SUMMER POOL PARTIES IN THIS FABULOUS BACK YARD