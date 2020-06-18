All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8715 E HOLLY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8715 E HOLLY Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

8715 E HOLLY Street

8715 East Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8715 East Holly Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautifully Furnished and luxurious contemporary classic home! Full remodel 2015 with all new cabinets and stunning slab granite tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen, dining, great room and traffic areas. Marble floors, shower and tub surrounds, new bathtub, under-mount sinks and more. All new fixtures, ceiling fans and lights. Great split guest suite has its own entrance. Large interior laundry room. Garage with auto opener. Huge detached tuff shed. Block fenced back yard. Convenient to Scottsdale's urban center, shopping, restaurants and clubs, 101 and 202 freeways, ASU and Sky Harbor Airport. Don't miss this charming red brick home! 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions). Available for month to month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 E HOLLY Street have any available units?
8715 E HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 E HOLLY Street have?
Some of 8715 E HOLLY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 E HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
8715 E HOLLY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 E HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 E HOLLY Street is pet friendly.
Does 8715 E HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 8715 E HOLLY Street does offer parking.
Does 8715 E HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 E HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 E HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 8715 E HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 8715 E HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 8715 E HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 E HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 E HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College