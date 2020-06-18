8715 E HOLLY Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Beautifully Furnished and luxurious contemporary classic home! Full remodel 2015 with all new cabinets and stunning slab granite tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen, dining, great room and traffic areas. Marble floors, shower and tub surrounds, new bathtub, under-mount sinks and more. All new fixtures, ceiling fans and lights. Great split guest suite has its own entrance. Large interior laundry room. Garage with auto opener. Huge detached tuff shed. Block fenced back yard. Convenient to Scottsdale's urban center, shopping, restaurants and clubs, 101 and 202 freeways, ASU and Sky Harbor Airport. Don't miss this charming red brick home! 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions). Available for month to month rental.