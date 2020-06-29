8707 E Rose Ln

Amenities
ROSE LANE - FURNISHED OLD TOWN HOME! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 241938
Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with a private pool! Large 3bedroom layout plus playroom. Quiet neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe, and ASU! Home features, private pool, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dishwasher, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, large outdoor entertainment space, onsite parking and smart flat-screen TVs throughout! One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 ** Monthly rent varies month by month: April: $4,500 • May: $3,500 • Jun: $2,500 • Jul: $2,500 • Aug: $2,500 • Sep: $3,000 • Oct: $4,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!
