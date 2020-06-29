All apartments in Scottsdale
8707 E Rose Ln
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

8707 E Rose Ln

8707 East Rose Lane · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8707 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ROSE LANE - FURNISHED OLD TOWN HOME! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 241938

Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with a private pool! Large 3bedroom layout plus playroom. Quiet neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe, and ASU! Home features, private pool, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dishwasher, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, large outdoor entertainment space, onsite parking and smart flat-screen TVs throughout! One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 ** Monthly rent varies month by month: April: $4,500 • May: $3,500 • Jun: $2,500 • Jul: $2,500 • Aug: $2,500 • Sep: $3,000 • Oct: $4,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241938
Property Id 241938

(RLNE5859084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 E Rose Ln have any available units?
8707 E Rose Ln has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8707 E Rose Ln have?
Some of 8707 E Rose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 E Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8707 E Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 E Rose Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8707 E Rose Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8707 E Rose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8707 E Rose Ln offers parking.
Does 8707 E Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8707 E Rose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 E Rose Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8707 E Rose Ln has a pool.
Does 8707 E Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 8707 E Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 E Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8707 E Rose Ln has units with dishwashers.
