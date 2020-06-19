All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8637 East Monterosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8637 East Monterosa Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:11 PM

8637 East Monterosa Avenue

8637 East Monterosa Street · (480) 405-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8637 East Monterosa Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sands East Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Gorgeous mid-century modern home with full remodel! Single level property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Great-Room floor plan with every upgrade imaginable! Beautiful wood plank tiles throughout home, neutral paint, and plenty of natural lighting! Kitchen has been completely redone with shaker cabinets, canned lighting, quartz counter tops, upgraded backsplash, stainless steel appliances and more! Both bathrooms completely updated with modern high-end touches! This property is a must see and ready for immediate move in!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 3200
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $300 Per Lessor Aproval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have any available units?
8637 East Monterosa Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8637 East Monterosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8637 East Monterosa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 East Monterosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8637 East Monterosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8637 East Monterosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8637 East Monterosa Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity