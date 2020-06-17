All apartments in Scottsdale
8614 E MULBERRY Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8614 E MULBERRY Street

8614 East Mulberry Street · (602) 316-5663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8614 East Mulberry Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Pride of the Southwest! This home shows true pride of ownership, from the cheery southwest decor to the beautiful mature desert landscape. This home is a true retreat for any winter visitor. This a split master floorplan, with centralized living areas surrounding the cozy, fully equipped kitchen. Master has a queen bed, TV and a large master bath that is ADA compliant. There is a huge open shower and jetted tub and lots of closet space. The other two bedrooms have a twin and a desk, and a queen. The living room is sunken and the family room is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Outside find a large covered patio, several seating areas, a sparkling pool, built-in bar-b-q, and mature landscape. Very close to Talking Stick Fields, and the entertainment district, as well as Sloan Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have any available units?
8614 E MULBERRY Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have?
Some of 8614 E MULBERRY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 E MULBERRY Street currently offering any rent specials?
8614 E MULBERRY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 E MULBERRY Street pet-friendly?
No, 8614 E MULBERRY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street offer parking?
No, 8614 E MULBERRY Street does not offer parking.
Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 E MULBERRY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have a pool?
Yes, 8614 E MULBERRY Street has a pool.
Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have accessible units?
No, 8614 E MULBERRY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 E MULBERRY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 E MULBERRY Street has units with dishwashers.
