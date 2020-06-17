8614 E MULBERRY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Pride of the Southwest! This home shows true pride of ownership, from the cheery southwest decor to the beautiful mature desert landscape. This home is a true retreat for any winter visitor. This a split master floorplan, with centralized living areas surrounding the cozy, fully equipped kitchen. Master has a queen bed, TV and a large master bath that is ADA compliant. There is a huge open shower and jetted tub and lots of closet space. The other two bedrooms have a twin and a desk, and a queen. The living room is sunken and the family room is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Outside find a large covered patio, several seating areas, a sparkling pool, built-in bar-b-q, and mature landscape. Very close to Talking Stick Fields, and the entertainment district, as well as Sloan Park