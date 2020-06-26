8528 E VIA DE VIVA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled home w/newer windows and doors. Refinished kitchen cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. Remodeled baths, tile floors throughout entire home. Formal living & dining rooms & family room w/fireplace. Lovely back yard w/tiled patio & grass areas. Cul-de-sac street very close to walking paths and Zuni Park. Wonderful McCormick Ranch area just 10 minutes to downtown Scottsdale shopping and restaurants. NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY, ELECTRONIC RENT TRANSFER REQUIRED. Tenants to provide proof of content and liability insurance. LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED. LANDLORD RIGHT TO INSPECT. Pets: 2 small dogs only max 20 pounds each.