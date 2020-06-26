All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

8528 E VIA DE VIVA --

8528 East via De Viva · No Longer Available
Location

8528 East via De Viva, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Beautiful remodeled home w/newer windows and doors. Refinished kitchen cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. Remodeled baths, tile floors throughout entire home. Formal living & dining rooms & family room w/fireplace. Lovely back yard w/tiled patio & grass areas. Cul-de-sac street very close to walking paths and Zuni Park. Wonderful McCormick Ranch area just 10 minutes to downtown Scottsdale shopping and restaurants. NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY, ELECTRONIC RENT TRANSFER REQUIRED. Tenants to provide proof of content and liability insurance. LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED. LANDLORD RIGHT TO INSPECT. Pets: 2 small dogs only max 20 pounds each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have any available units?
8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have?
Some of 8528 E VIA DE VIVA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- currently offering any rent specials?
8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- is pet friendly.
Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- offer parking?
Yes, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- offers parking.
Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have a pool?
No, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- does not have a pool.
Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have accessible units?
No, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 E VIA DE VIVA -- has units with dishwashers.
