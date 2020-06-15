All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:17 PM

8500 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

8500 East Indian School Road · (602) 349-2274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8500 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 147 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular location, just minutes to old town. This beautiful fully furnished pool side condo is on the ground floor and offers everything you need to enjoy a great time in Arizona, just bring your clothes. Life is short so take some time to yourself, relax and breath in the beautiful Arizona desert. Come relax on your private patio over looking the sparking blue pool. The community offer lush landscape and out door BBQ's This property is just seconds to the freeway, minutes to the airport, close to casino's, fine dining and plenty of great shopping. You will love this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

