All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8449 E Rancho Vista Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

8449 E Rancho Vista Drive

8449 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8449 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Hello Gorgeous...Just what you have been looking for! This 3 bed/2 bath Scottsdale Home located in one of the most sought after zip codes is immaculately presented! Completely upgraded with handpicked Finishes & Features thru-out! Enter into large open plan living room w/playroom/den leading off to one side through feature barn door. The absolutely magnificent eat-in kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances has french doors opening onto outdoor entertaining area which is pure bliss & certainly the main feature of this delightful home, the large undercover patio flows freely to the resort like pool area, w/large deck. Enjoy Scottsdale nights from your very own heated on ground jacuzzi, all surrounded by artificial turf allowing for easy maintenance and Lock up & go Lifestyle. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have any available units?
8449 E Rancho Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have?
Some of 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8449 E Rancho Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8449 E Rancho Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College