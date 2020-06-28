All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane

8440 East Rosewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8440 East Rosewood Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$100/month credit off rent for an executed lease and start date of October 15th, 2019! Gorgeous remodel on premium lot in heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Plenty of storage in separate storage shed! Come see this charming, Arcadia style 3 bedroom/2 bath home that has mature trees and grass in front and back! This home resides in an established neighborhood in a quiet Cul De Sac with the largest lot size on the street. No need to worry about the landscaping, maintenance is included in the rent so you can enjoy the green grass all year round! The home is minutes from the Greenbelt, Dog Park, SCC, 101 Freeway, Downtown Scottsdale and so much more! Come see it before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have any available units?
8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have?
Some of 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane offer parking?
No, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College