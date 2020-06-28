8440 E ROSEWOOD Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly dog park fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$100/month credit off rent for an executed lease and start date of October 15th, 2019! Gorgeous remodel on premium lot in heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Plenty of storage in separate storage shed! Come see this charming, Arcadia style 3 bedroom/2 bath home that has mature trees and grass in front and back! This home resides in an established neighborhood in a quiet Cul De Sac with the largest lot size on the street. No need to worry about the landscaping, maintenance is included in the rent so you can enjoy the green grass all year round! The home is minutes from the Greenbelt, Dog Park, SCC, 101 Freeway, Downtown Scottsdale and so much more! Come see it before it is gone!