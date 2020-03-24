All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

8350 East via Del Sol Drive · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8350 East via Del Sol Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to your own private resort! This gorgeous Santa Barbara inspired residence is available immediately in the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates in North Scottsdale. Fully furnished, it has 4 BR+Office, 5 Baths, 4-car garage and the lushly landscaped yard has a grassy area and fruit trees. The backyard has a beautiful pool/spa, incredible rock waterfall and fire feature. The large covered patio is enjoyed as a year-round outdoor great room. The master bedroom is split and features an attached workout room with state-of-the-art equipment. There is a wonderful cook's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a well-equipped wet bar in the center of the home. The owner will entertain short- term offers with a min of 6 months - seasonal rates apply to shorter leases - documents ta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does offer parking.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity