8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home to your own private resort! This gorgeous Santa Barbara inspired residence is available immediately in the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates in North Scottsdale. Fully furnished, it has 4 BR+Office, 5 Baths, 4-car garage and the lushly landscaped yard has a grassy area and fruit trees. The backyard has a beautiful pool/spa, incredible rock waterfall and fire feature. The large covered patio is enjoyed as a year-round outdoor great room. The master bedroom is split and features an attached workout room with state-of-the-art equipment. There is a wonderful cook's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a well-equipped wet bar in the center of the home. The owner will entertain short- term offers with a min of 6 months - seasonal rates apply to shorter leases - documents ta