Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

*WOW* Awesome Fully Furnished 1st floor seasonal rental! 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Tile Throughout and painted in ''todays'' colors. Home is beautifully furnished with everything a tenant could want while staying there. Full Size Washer/Dryer, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Dual Pane Windows and newer HVAC system, Tile covers patio overlooking beautifully manicured grounds, Building is interior and poolside-but at thee nd of the building so it is quite with great windows and offering an outstanding view. Community is fabulous-walk around to enjoy the grounds. Clubhouse and workout facilities on site. Complex requires a 3 month minimum lease only- *NO* Exceptions. Landlord may accept a small dog. Off season rate does NOT include utilities.