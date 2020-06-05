8245 E SANDS Drive

Amenities

Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates living at it's finest. This single level home with detached guest house offers three car garage, sparkling pool and lush vegetation. The soaring ceilings made of solid wood beams and tongue and groove flow throughout this light and bright home. The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a light bright kitchen that has access to the expansive back patios and walk way to the detached guest house. The guest house offers a separate bedroom, family room and kitchenette. This is one of the best unfurnished rental opportunities in North Scottsdale and opportunity to live in a guard gated, private golf course community.