8245 E SANDS Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

8245 E SANDS Drive

8245 East Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8245 East Sands Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates living at it's finest. This single level home with detached guest house offers three car garage, sparkling pool and lush vegetation. The soaring ceilings made of solid wood beams and tongue and groove flow throughout this light and bright home. The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a light bright kitchen that has access to the expansive back patios and walk way to the detached guest house. The guest house offers a separate bedroom, family room and kitchenette. This is one of the best unfurnished rental opportunities in North Scottsdale and opportunity to live in a guard gated, private golf course community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 E SANDS Drive have any available units?
8245 E SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 E SANDS Drive have?
Some of 8245 E SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 E SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8245 E SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 E SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8245 E SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8245 E SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8245 E SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 8245 E SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 E SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 E SANDS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8245 E SANDS Drive has a pool.
Does 8245 E SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 8245 E SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 E SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8245 E SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
