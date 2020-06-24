All apartments in Scottsdale
8135 E Windwood Lane
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

8135 E Windwood Lane

8135 East Windwood Lane · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8135 East Windwood Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
Gorgeously upgraded 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom single level home with guest casita. Great room floorplan that is open and bright with tumbled ceramic floors, custom paint, wood blinds and shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen over looks charming courtyard with water feature and offers granite slab counters & island, tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel Kitchen Aide appliances including double ovens and cherry stained, raised panel maple cabinets. Large master bedroom with sitting area and bath that features tumbled stone floors, counters and tub deck. An entertainer's backyard with play pool, fire pit and large grassy area. Home sides to large wash with great views. Furniture available on separate bill of sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8135 E Windwood Lane have any available units?
8135 E Windwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8135 E Windwood Lane have?
Some of 8135 E Windwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8135 E Windwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8135 E Windwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8135 E Windwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8135 E Windwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8135 E Windwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8135 E Windwood Lane offers parking.
Does 8135 E Windwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8135 E Windwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8135 E Windwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8135 E Windwood Lane has a pool.
Does 8135 E Windwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8135 E Windwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8135 E Windwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8135 E Windwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
