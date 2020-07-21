8134 E DEL RUBI Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

OVER $20K IN UPGRADES! NEW PAINT. NEW CARPETING. REMODELED KITCHEN & BATHS includes CUSTOM CABINETRY, SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Kitchen showcases GAS COOKTOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PROFESSIONAL SIZED REFRIGERATOR. Private Master Retreat is en-suite featuring dual vanities, over-sized shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Dining Room features re-purposed stainless glass window from Wisconsin. Living & Family Rooms features 2-sided fireplace and a bounty of natural light. Huge covered area for back patio entertaining Front courtyard w/ built-in BBQ. Backyard offers new pool & large open area. Easy access to Central Scottsdale's best amenities: Schools, Parks, Green Belt, Hiking, Shopping, Dining & Resorts.