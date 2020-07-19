8119 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Remarks: LOCATION, LOCATION! In Downtown Scottsdale, Near Parks with walking trails and activities. Near Downtown restaurants, nightlife & shopping. Quiet Community with lush green landscaping &community pool. This spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo features: New downstairs shower, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, neutral paint colors, maple laminate flooringdownstairs, clean carpet upstairs, spacious closets in each bedroom, updated cabinetry in Bathroom and oversized base boards. Open and Bright Floorplan and only one neighbor next to you for privacy. Insidelaundry with washer/dryer. Nice sized private patio for entertaining /dining. Two Covered parking space. Rent includes sewer & trash