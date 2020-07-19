All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

8119 E GLENROSA Avenue

8119 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8119 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remarks: LOCATION, LOCATION! In Downtown Scottsdale, Near Parks with walking trails and activities. Near Downtown restaurants, nightlife & shopping. Quiet Community with lush green landscaping &community pool. This spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo features: New downstairs shower, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, neutral paint colors, maple laminate flooringdownstairs, clean carpet upstairs, spacious closets in each bedroom, updated cabinetry in Bathroom and oversized base boards. Open and Bright Floorplan and only one neighbor next to you for privacy. Insidelaundry with washer/dryer. Nice sized private patio for entertaining /dining. Two Covered parking space. Rent includes sewer & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
8119 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8119 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8119 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
