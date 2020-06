Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

HIGH END FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED HOME! THIS IS A PRIVATE RESIDENCE WITH ALL THE UPGRADES!! PATIO, KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM ALL OVER THE TOP QUALITY!!! NORTH SOUTH EXPOSURE, BACKS TO THE GREENBELT WITH AN ACCESS GATE. AN OASIS! CLOSE TO THE FAMOUS SCOTTSDALE WALKING PATH, GOLF COURSE AND WATER FEATURES... AND JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO KIERLAND OR FASHION SQUARE!! 1ST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES DUE IN CASH OR CASHIER'S CHECK PRIOR TO MOVE IN! TENANT MUST PUT ALL UTILITIES IN THEIR NAME.MAY BE RENTED UNFURNISHED!!RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES!!