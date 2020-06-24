7940 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

Chic Contemporary home in the highly desired Grayhawk Guard gated Talon Golf community. Whether you are looking for an easy lock n leave or a full time dwelling, this home offers the best of all the worlds! Boasting a North/ South exposure, this fabulous single story home has been newly updated reflecting the white/gray trends of today. Truly an Entertainer's delight! Enjoy the Gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, island dining & prep, ample cabinet storage and separate eating area. Wonderful split floor plan with Master apart from the Guest rooms. Breathtaking yard with huge heated pool, undercover lounging areas and large grassy play area. Walking distance to local favorite restaurants, boutiques, 101 highway and more! Welcome Home!