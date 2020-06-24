All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7940 E QUILL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7940 E QUILL Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

7940 E QUILL Lane

7940 East Quill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7940 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Chic Contemporary home in the highly desired Grayhawk Guard gated Talon Golf community. Whether you are looking for an easy lock n leave or a full time dwelling, this home offers the best of all the worlds! Boasting a North/ South exposure, this fabulous single story home has been newly updated reflecting the white/gray trends of today. Truly an Entertainer's delight! Enjoy the Gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, island dining & prep, ample cabinet storage and separate eating area. Wonderful split floor plan with Master apart from the Guest rooms. Breathtaking yard with huge heated pool, undercover lounging areas and large grassy play area. Walking distance to local favorite restaurants, boutiques, 101 highway and more! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7940 E QUILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7940 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7940 E QUILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7940 E QUILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7940 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7940 E QUILL Lane offers parking.
Does 7940 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7940 E QUILL Lane has a pool.
Does 7940 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7940 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College