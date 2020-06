Amenities

Great opportunity for a 2 bedroom with a den in a centrally located Scottsdale location. This North/South facing home comes with a large low maintenance backyard and desert landscaping in the front. The Kitchen, Living room and bath have tile and the bedrooms have laminate wood flooring. The additional is also built with block and the floor is a stained/painted concrete. This easy to maintain home has ceiling fans throughout to assist with energy savings. There is a 1 car carport with room for up to four cars on the lot as well as street parking. **NO HOA. Fridge included. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.