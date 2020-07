Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2 bedroom +large upstairs loft, 2 bath, 1940 square foot home in Scottsdale. Open floorplan, upgraded kitchen, all appliances, Master bath has remodeled stall shower and large walk in closet, 2nd downstairs bedroom has jetted tub in bathroom, extra storage throughout including in garage, tiled patio with greenbelt view, water softener, all in desirable Hacienda del Rey with tennis courts, community pool and spa, and biking paths.