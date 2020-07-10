7767 E ROSE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect Scottsdale rental home, located minutes away from the heart of Old Town! Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Head into the great room where you'll find a cozy wood burning fireplace, designer paint, and extended 24'' travertine tile throughout. Two of the three bedrooms are split master suites, along with 3 spacious bathrooms featuring designer fixtures. Dual pane windows, 2 car garage, covered patio, sparking private pool, RV gate and additional parking. This home has it ALL! Close to shopping, dining, schools, freeway. Pool and limited landscape maintenance included. Book your showing today!