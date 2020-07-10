All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

7767 E ROSE Lane

7767 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7767 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Scottsdale rental home, located minutes away from the heart of Old Town! Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Head into the great room where you'll find a cozy wood burning fireplace, designer paint, and extended 24'' travertine tile throughout. Two of the three bedrooms are split master suites, along with 3 spacious bathrooms featuring designer fixtures. Dual pane windows, 2 car garage, covered patio, sparking private pool, RV gate and additional parking. This home has it ALL! Close to shopping, dining, schools, freeway. Pool and limited landscape maintenance included. Book your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7767 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
7767 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7767 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 7767 E ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7767 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7767 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7767 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7767 E ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7767 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7767 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 7767 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7767 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7767 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7767 E ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 7767 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7767 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7767 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7767 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

