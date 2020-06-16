7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill

Public RemarksDOG PARK AREA AND COMMUNITY POOLSHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful PATIO home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental. We offer all utilities, cable, electric, water, amenities, linens, towels, dishes, pots pans , blender, coffee maker and more. Just bring your toothbrush and travel items. Furnished Short Term and Corporate Rental Only . Furniture Remains for all leasesTHREE (3) NIGHT MINIMUM ON WEEKEND, TWO NIGHT ON WEEKNIGHTS