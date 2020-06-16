All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue

7734 East Minnezona Avenue · (512) 496-3586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7734 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Public RemarksDOG PARK AREA AND COMMUNITY POOLSHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful PATIO home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental. We offer all utilities, cable, electric, water, amenities, linens, towels, dishes, pots pans , blender, coffee maker and more. Just bring your toothbrush and travel items. Furnished Short Term and Corporate Rental Only . Furniture Remains for all leasesTHREE (3) NIGHT MINIMUM ON WEEKEND, TWO NIGHT ON WEEKNIGHTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7734 E MINNEZONA Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity