Scottsdale, AZ
7687 E LOS GATOS Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

7687 E LOS GATOS Drive

7687 East Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7687 East Los Gatos Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This fabulous home in the Sonoran Hills subdivision in Scottsdale is available for lease! This 4 bed, 3 bath property showcases an inviting exterior with pleasing landscape & an interior featuring upgraded stone & wood floors, formal dining, beautiful open kitchen with island, breakfast bar, sparkling stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, pantry, & eat-in area. One bedroom is downstairs, & the upstairs master suite features bay windows, private exit to balcony, & fabulously upgraded master bath with custom tile work, waterfall faucets, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet. The covered patio & pool with spa in the backyard are great for entertaining surrounded by multiple seating areas, & palm trees. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
7687 E LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7687 E LOS GATOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive offers parking.
Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive has a pool.
Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7687 E LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
