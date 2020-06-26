7687 E LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities
This fabulous home in the Sonoran Hills subdivision in Scottsdale is available for lease! This 4 bed, 3 bath property showcases an inviting exterior with pleasing landscape & an interior featuring upgraded stone & wood floors, formal dining, beautiful open kitchen with island, breakfast bar, sparkling stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, pantry, & eat-in area. One bedroom is downstairs, & the upstairs master suite features bay windows, private exit to balcony, & fabulously upgraded master bath with custom tile work, waterfall faucets, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet. The covered patio & pool with spa in the backyard are great for entertaining surrounded by multiple seating areas, & palm trees. Sorry, no pets.