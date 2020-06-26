7687 E LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This fabulous home in the Sonoran Hills subdivision in Scottsdale is available for lease! This 4 bed, 3 bath property showcases an inviting exterior with pleasing landscape & an interior featuring upgraded stone & wood floors, formal dining, beautiful open kitchen with island, breakfast bar, sparkling stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, pantry, & eat-in area. One bedroom is downstairs, & the upstairs master suite features bay windows, private exit to balcony, & fabulously upgraded master bath with custom tile work, waterfall faucets, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet. The covered patio & pool with spa in the backyard are great for entertaining surrounded by multiple seating areas, & palm trees. Sorry, no pets.