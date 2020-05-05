7626 East Indian Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub internet access

Our condo has all new modern furnishings. The master bedroom and living room looks onto the patio, and also a view of Camelback. The second bedroom has a trundle bed with desk for a work space. Both bedrooms have there own bathrooms. Washer/Dryer for your laundry needs during your stay. The large kitchen is fully equipped with everything you will need to cook up a storm. Granite Counter Tops and all necessary appliances such as coffee pot, blender, toaster etc. The unit has wood floors through out WI-FI included for your convenience.



The location offers the ability to hop onto running/biking/walking trails a few steps away from the front door. It has easy access to the pool and hot tub. Walk to premier shopping and eateries such as Ruth Chris Steak House, Starbucks, Wine Pub and more. Silverado Golf Club is steps from the front door, enjoy 18 holes of golf and a drink at the clubhouse before returning to your luxury accommodations. The New Talking Stick at Scottsdale Fields is the Spring Training Facility for the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Its only 1.5 miles away. The very best restaurants and nightlife in the entire valley are 3 miles away in Old Town Scottsdale. Scottsdale Fashion Square with Barneys, Nordstroms and more is only 3 mi. The location and proximity to everything Scottsdale offers.