Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7626 East Indian Bend

7626 East Indian Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

7626 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
Our condo has all new modern furnishings. The master bedroom and living room looks onto the patio, and also a view of Camelback. The second bedroom has a trundle bed with desk for a work space. Both bedrooms have there own bathrooms. Washer/Dryer for your laundry needs during your stay. The large kitchen is fully equipped with everything you will need to cook up a storm. Granite Counter Tops and all necessary appliances such as coffee pot, blender, toaster etc. The unit has wood floors through out WI-FI included for your convenience.

The location offers the ability to hop onto running/biking/walking trails a few steps away from the front door. It has easy access to the pool and hot tub. Walk to premier shopping and eateries such as Ruth Chris Steak House, Starbucks, Wine Pub and more. Silverado Golf Club is steps from the front door, enjoy 18 holes of golf and a drink at the clubhouse before returning to your luxury accommodations. The New Talking Stick at Scottsdale Fields is the Spring Training Facility for the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Its only 1.5 miles away. The very best restaurants and nightlife in the entire valley are 3 miles away in Old Town Scottsdale. Scottsdale Fashion Square with Barneys, Nordstroms and more is only 3 mi. The location and proximity to everything Scottsdale offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 East Indian Bend have any available units?
7626 East Indian Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7626 East Indian Bend have?
Some of 7626 East Indian Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 East Indian Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7626 East Indian Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 East Indian Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7626 East Indian Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7626 East Indian Bend offer parking?
No, 7626 East Indian Bend does not offer parking.
Does 7626 East Indian Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 East Indian Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 East Indian Bend have a pool?
Yes, 7626 East Indian Bend has a pool.
Does 7626 East Indian Bend have accessible units?
No, 7626 East Indian Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 East Indian Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 East Indian Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

