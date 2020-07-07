7538 E WINGSPAN Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A Luxury Rental in sought after Grayhawk Community with walking trails. Open great room floor plan. Kitchen has granite tops and the cabinets extend into laundry rm. Den can be formal dining rm.Dining area off kitchen looks out to private yard.Split plan has spacious Master Suite. MBath has separate tub and shower,double sinks and organizers in the walk-in closet with mirrored doors. 3 Car garage with storage cabinets. Easy access to grocery store, shopping, restaurants and the 101 Freeway.