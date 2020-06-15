7508 E Earll Drive

Amenities

Extremely clean, fully furnished, 2bed/2bath, dual master Townhouse w/ 1 car garage, private patio & remodeled kitchen, available for short term lease! High vaulted ceilings, great room floorplan with split, dual masters and full size laundry in unit. Nicely furnished and well maintained, this unit is more than inviting! Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen, along with new cabinets, fixtures and appliances. Gated community with pool, spa and gym. Just outside the community, you are right around the corner from Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Honor Health Osborn Campus, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center, City Hall and SO MUCH shopping, dining and entertainment! Your search ends here! Utilities are included in high season rate and are reimbursable by Tenant w/ low season rate.