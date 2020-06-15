All apartments in Scottsdale
7508 E Earll Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

7508 E Earll Drive

7508 East Earll Drive · (602) 418-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7508 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Extremely clean, fully furnished, 2bed/2bath, dual master Townhouse w/ 1 car garage, private patio & remodeled kitchen, available for short term lease! High vaulted ceilings, great room floorplan with split, dual masters and full size laundry in unit. Nicely furnished and well maintained, this unit is more than inviting! Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen, along with new cabinets, fixtures and appliances. Gated community with pool, spa and gym. Just outside the community, you are right around the corner from Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Honor Health Osborn Campus, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center, City Hall and SO MUCH shopping, dining and entertainment! Your search ends here! Utilities are included in high season rate and are reimbursable by Tenant w/ low season rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 E Earll Drive have any available units?
7508 E Earll Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 E Earll Drive have?
Some of 7508 E Earll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 E Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7508 E Earll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 E Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7508 E Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7508 E Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7508 E Earll Drive does offer parking.
Does 7508 E Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7508 E Earll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 E Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7508 E Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 7508 E Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7508 E Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 E Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 E Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.
