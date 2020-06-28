All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

7508 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 4 bed/3 bath home situated in a lovely cul-de-sac is now for rent! Featuring three car garage, RV gate, and grassy landscaping with lots of mature/shady trees. Inside you'll find tons of natural light, fireplace in the family room, and vaulted ceilings. Chef's kitchen is outfitted with matching appliances, pantry, granite counters, cabinetry space, and center island for prep & breakfast bar. Roomy master retreat offers gorgeous bath with double sinks, tiled shower w/mosaic flooring, walk-in closet, and private backyard exit. Incredible backyard has lush green grass &citrus trees. Fantastic location with the award winning Sonoran Sky Elementary School nearly, JCC, Cactus Park, Loop 101 access, The Scottsdale Airpark, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
7508 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 7508 E ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7508 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7508 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7508 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7508 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 7508 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7508 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 7508 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 7508 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
