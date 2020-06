Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come relax at The Boulders in this charming southwestern home! 2 Master Suites for your comfort. Main Master has been recently updated and will be equiped with a Steam Shower for your relaxation. Open floor plan featuring a bright living room with fireplace and corner window bringing in plenty of light. The Dining Room is a colorful and delightful place to entertain friends. Enjoy your meals or coffee in the breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Retreat to the den/office to check emails or watch TV in a cozy environment on the sleeper sofa. wonderful pavered patios off the Master and Kitchen for enjoying the Arizona weather. There is a community pool and spa just around the corner and plenty of desert beauty to explore.