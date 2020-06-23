7467 East De La O Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous two level 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 2,758 sqft Home tastefully updated with 3 car garage, epoxy floor, and storage cabinets. Dramatic soaring ceilings, warm & welcoming palette, plush carpet, large windows, plant shelves, ceiling fans, and window blinds. Cozy fireplace and patio access from family room. Stunning new kitchen features quartz counters, Center Island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, tiled backsplash, pantry, and white wood cabinetry. Perfect Home for entertaining. Spacious laundry room with storage cabinets and utility sink. Grand master retreat offers a private balcony, walk-in closet, and private en-suite. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 3 upscale baths. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, sparkling pool, spa, and flagstone patio. Will NOT disappoint! Also available for Lease Purchase