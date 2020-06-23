All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7467 East De La O Road
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:46 PM

7467 East De La O Road

7467 East De La O Road · No Longer Available
Location

7467 East De La O Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous two level 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 2,758 sqft Home tastefully updated with 3 car garage, epoxy floor, and storage cabinets. Dramatic soaring ceilings, warm & welcoming palette, plush carpet, large windows, plant shelves, ceiling fans, and window blinds. Cozy fireplace and patio access from family room. Stunning new kitchen features quartz counters, Center Island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, tiled backsplash, pantry, and white wood cabinetry. Perfect Home for entertaining. Spacious laundry room with storage cabinets and utility sink. Grand master retreat offers a private balcony, walk-in closet, and private en-suite. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 3 upscale baths. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, sparkling pool, spa, and flagstone patio. Will NOT disappoint! Also available for Lease Purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7467 East De La O Road have any available units?
7467 East De La O Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7467 East De La O Road have?
Some of 7467 East De La O Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7467 East De La O Road currently offering any rent specials?
7467 East De La O Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7467 East De La O Road pet-friendly?
No, 7467 East De La O Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7467 East De La O Road offer parking?
Yes, 7467 East De La O Road does offer parking.
Does 7467 East De La O Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7467 East De La O Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7467 East De La O Road have a pool?
Yes, 7467 East De La O Road has a pool.
Does 7467 East De La O Road have accessible units?
No, 7467 East De La O Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7467 East De La O Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7467 East De La O Road does not have units with dishwashers.
