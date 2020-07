Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

This fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mid century home with a sparkling pool comes fully furnished. Looking for just a 6 month lease. Pictures say it all. Conveniently located near old town Scottsdale, the 101 and 202 freeway, grocery stores, and parks. Fully remodeled in 2019 with soft closing cabinets, silver quartz countertops, and custom vanities. Owner will pay for pool service, TV and internet!