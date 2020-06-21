All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:48 AM

7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road

7401 N Scottsdale Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7401 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Shores at McCormick Ranch townhome is a perfect retreat for a small group or family during their stay in Scottsdale. Set in the heart of the city this townhome offers everything you need to relax at home while being surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment. In the mood for a round of golf? Choose from McCormick Ranch or Gainey Ranch Golf Clubs. Catch a Spring Training baseball game down the street at the Salt River Fields or get dressed up for a night on the town in the Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer parking.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College