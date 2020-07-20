All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

7388 E PLEASANT Run

7388 East Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

7388 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful fully remodeled home in prime location. Newer cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile and wood flooring and more. This home sparkles!! Enjoy coffee in the morning on your back patio overlooking the greenbelt. Luxury living in McCormick Ranch! The community features 2 community POOLS. 2 community TENNIS COURTS. Pleasant Run is next to a BEAUTIFUL PATH that runs along McCormick Ranch golf course and then to a tree-lined lake. Near tons of golf courses, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have any available units?
7388 E PLEASANT Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have?
Some of 7388 E PLEASANT Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7388 E PLEASANT Run currently offering any rent specials?
7388 E PLEASANT Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7388 E PLEASANT Run pet-friendly?
No, 7388 E PLEASANT Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run offer parking?
Yes, 7388 E PLEASANT Run offers parking.
Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7388 E PLEASANT Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have a pool?
Yes, 7388 E PLEASANT Run has a pool.
Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have accessible units?
No, 7388 E PLEASANT Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7388 E PLEASANT Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7388 E PLEASANT Run has units with dishwashers.
