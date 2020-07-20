7388 E PLEASANT Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful fully remodeled home in prime location. Newer cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile and wood flooring and more. This home sparkles!! Enjoy coffee in the morning on your back patio overlooking the greenbelt. Luxury living in McCormick Ranch! The community features 2 community POOLS. 2 community TENNIS COURTS. Pleasant Run is next to a BEAUTIFUL PATH that runs along McCormick Ranch golf course and then to a tree-lined lake. Near tons of golf courses, shopping and restaurants.