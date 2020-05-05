7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

**PLEASE CALL TENANT TO SHOW** Beautiful Monterey home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with private pool located on a premium lot backing to the greenbelt and park area. Great kitchen with 42'' cabinets, island, open to family room with built ins and gas fireplace. Master bedroom is located on main floor. Master bath has separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk-in closet, three spare bedrooms located upstairs with additional bonus room. Backyard has a relaxing pool and shady entertainment paver area. Third bay of garage has a/c and separate entry. Was used as a workout room. Conveniently located close to shopping, great restaurants, Loop 101 and Grayhawk Elementary School.