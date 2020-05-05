All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way

7349 East Whistling Wind Way · No Longer Available
Location

7349 East Whistling Wind Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
**PLEASE CALL TENANT TO SHOW** Beautiful Monterey home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with private pool located on a premium lot backing to the greenbelt and park area. Great kitchen with 42'' cabinets, island, open to family room with built ins and gas fireplace. Master bedroom is located on main floor. Master bath has separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk-in closet, three spare bedrooms located upstairs with additional bonus room. Backyard has a relaxing pool and shady entertainment paver area. Third bay of garage has a/c and separate entry. Was used as a workout room. Conveniently located close to shopping, great restaurants, Loop 101 and Grayhawk Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have any available units?
7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have?
Some of 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way currently offering any rent specials?
7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way pet-friendly?
No, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not pet friendly.
Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way offer parking?
Yes, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way offers parking.
Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have a pool?
Yes, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way has a pool.
Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have accessible units?
No, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 E WHISTLING WIND Way has units with dishwashers.
