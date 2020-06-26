7344 E Vista Bonita Dr

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tons of Upgrades North Scottsdale Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: SILVERSTONE



This gorgeous, like-new unit is in Pinnacle at Silverstone, a gated and highly desirable community in North Scottsdale. Located near lavish shopping centers, picturesque golf courses and Loop 101 freeway, it provides quick access to the rest of the valley.



This is a 3 Bed/2.5 Bath + Loft, complete with views of the McDowell Mountains, city lights and Carefree. The first level is a grand, great room with European kitchen with huge island, next to the private patio. The second level has the master with mountain and city light views, along with two additional bedrooms, secondary bath and a loft/bonus room.



Call today for a tour and see for yourself, this worthy unit within a small community which has a community pool, a spa, a BBQ pavilion and a fitness center.



Cross Streets: N Scottsdale Rd & E Pinnacle Peak Rd

Directions:

- East on Pinnacle Peak to 74th St.

- Right on 74th St to first right into Pinnacle at Silverstone.

- After gate, take right to continue to unit, which will be on your right.



Features that make this worthy:

+ Gourmet Kitchen includes an Island with Quartz counter tops and modern stainless steel appliances

+ Large 36" Gas 5 burner cooktop and a high-end refrigerator included

+ 4 Stage Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System available

+ All bathrooms have Granite counter-tops with large square sinks on raised vanity cabinets for easy use and maintenance

+ Laundry room with Premium Large Capacity Washer and Dryer, featuring multiple options

+ Premium Wi-Fi enabled soft water system that detects excessive water usage/leaks

+ Tank-less Water Heater with recirculating timer means constant hot water for lower cost

+ Separate climate controls for first and second floors, with Wi-Fi enabled thermostats

+ Ample Natural lighting in pleasant weather, with Best-in-Class Light & Heat-Blocking Window coverings in all rooms for hotter days

+ Additional area under the stairs, for climate-sensitive storage inside the house

+ Access to all community facilities included (Gym, Pool, Spa, BBQ area)

+ Location, Location, Location - one that buys you time, and easily allows for EXPERIENCES that enrich your memories of LIFE!!!



There are numerous Breakfast options like Einstein Bagels, Starbucks and other Coffee shops, multiple fast-food options, Bars, various fine dining restaurants in Italian, Mexican, Thai and American cuisines, Banks Like Wells Fargo, Spas, Boutiques and Salons, Cleaners, Grocery and Convenience stores like Sprouts and Safeway, Library, Urgent Care Clinic, USPS Post Office, Massage and Fitness Centers, Shell Gas Station, and much more - All within 4 to 10 minute WALKING (0.2 - 0.5 mile) distance.



The options explode, with 4 to 10 minutes of DRIVING (2 - 5 miles), which include Multiple Elementary Schools, Middle and High School in the PVUSD, along with a handful of Private and Charter schools, various Parks and Golf Courses, Hiking at the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Movies, ATMs, Pharmacies, Hospital and Emergency Care, Shopping malls like Desert Ridge Market place, High Street, Chauncey Market Place, Hayden Peak Crossing, etc., with all their low, mid and high priced food places.



This will not last long on the market, so call now and schedule your tour.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



