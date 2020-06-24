7330 E Palo Verde Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

This is the gem that you've been waiting for! In the heart of Scottsdale, walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Architecturally enchanting, this European villa offers the sophistication of grand living, & the charm of a hidden bungalow. Courtyard entry invites outdoor living, with french doors leading off the dining area, to the fountain and garden. Two-story great room features dramatic carved fireplace, french doors to the backyard. Fully out-fitted kitchen includes fine china, flatware, and newer stainless appliances. Most furnishings are European antiques, exuding a comfortable, classic ambiance. Backyard garden opens directly to the community pool.