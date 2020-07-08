All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

7323 E Lewis Ave

7323 East Lewis Avenue · (480) 495-1905
Location

7323 East Lewis Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4250 · Avail. Jul 23

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available 07/23/20 BRAND NEW! PRIVATE POOL WITH THE BEST LOCATION! - Property Id: 269655

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Fully stocked home! There is no better way to spend the day than diving into the sparkling pool right in your backyard, sipping a drink under the covered patio, or playing outdoor games on the fresh turf. If you choose to venture out of the home, you've got the best A+ location in the middle of Old Town, Scottsdale's best entertainment attraction! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269655
Property Id 269655

(RLNE5859091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 E Lewis Ave have any available units?
7323 E Lewis Ave has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 E Lewis Ave have?
Some of 7323 E Lewis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 E Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7323 E Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 E Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7323 E Lewis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7323 E Lewis Ave offer parking?
No, 7323 E Lewis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7323 E Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 E Lewis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 E Lewis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7323 E Lewis Ave has a pool.
Does 7323 E Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 7323 E Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 E Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 E Lewis Ave has units with dishwashers.
