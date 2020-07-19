7301 E 3RD Avenue

Amenities
Private Corner Unit Overlooking Pool! Soaring 11 foot ceilings with oversized windows and private covered terrace. Five months minimum beginning May 1, 2019 at $2000. 1 month minimum October-December $3500. Three months minimum January-March $6000.April $3500. Furnished! Full time concierge, fitness center, outdoor community heated pool, jacuzzi, and fireplace. Just steps away from shopping, dining, and fashion square. Close to baseball spring training. A private building in the middle of all that downtown Scottsdale has to offer! 2 covered/gated/secure parking spots and locked storage area for bicycles, etc. A short walk to golfing and Scottsdale's famous ''greenbelt'' for miles of biking or walking and parks. No carpet in unit! Non smoking unit