Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

7301 E 3RD Avenue

7301 E 3rd · No Longer Available
Location

7301 E 3rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Private Corner Unit Overlooking Pool! Soaring 11 foot ceilings with oversized windows and private covered terrace. Five months minimum beginning May 1, 2019 at $2000. 1 month minimum October-December $3500. Three months minimum January-March $6000.April $3500. Furnished! Full time concierge, fitness center, outdoor community heated pool, jacuzzi, and fireplace. Just steps away from shopping, dining, and fashion square. Close to baseball spring training. A private building in the middle of all that downtown Scottsdale has to offer! 2 covered/gated/secure parking spots and locked storage area for bicycles, etc. A short walk to golfing and Scottsdale's famous ''greenbelt'' for miles of biking or walking and parks. No carpet in unit! Non smoking unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have any available units?
7301 E 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 7301 E 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 E 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7301 E 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 E 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7301 E 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7301 E 3RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 E 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
