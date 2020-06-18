7291 North Scottsdale Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed

** Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GH1Bph8iNHF **



Don't miss out on this luxury 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upscale property! Conveniently located off of Scottsdale Rd. & Indian Bend in the highly desirable "Artesia" Gated Community! Too many upgrades to list! Featuring granite countertops, beautiful appliances, plush upgraded carpet and tile in all the right areas, window coverings, gas fireplace, upgraded interior paneled doors and much more!

Luxury amenities include a gorgeous huge private park, beautiful free form heated pool, spa with BBQ and ramada, playground, clubhouse and more! This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable, Per Pet) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,343.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.