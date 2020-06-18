All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:49 AM

7291 North Scottsdale Road

7291 N Scottsdale Rd · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7291 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
** Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GH1Bph8iNHF **

Don't miss out on this luxury 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upscale property! Conveniently located off of Scottsdale Rd. & Indian Bend in the highly desirable "Artesia" Gated Community! Too many upgrades to list! Featuring granite countertops, beautiful appliances, plush upgraded carpet and tile in all the right areas, window coverings, gas fireplace, upgraded interior paneled doors and much more!
Luxury amenities include a gorgeous huge private park, beautiful free form heated pool, spa with BBQ and ramada, playground, clubhouse and more! This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable, Per Pet) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,343.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have any available units?
7291 North Scottsdale Road has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 7291 North Scottsdale Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7291 North Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
7291 North Scottsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7291 North Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7291 North Scottsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road offer parking?
No, 7291 North Scottsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7291 North Scottsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 7291 North Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 7291 North Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7291 North Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7291 North Scottsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7291 North Scottsdale Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

