All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012

7141 East Rancho Vista Drive · (717) 945-9683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7141 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4012 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
media room
Luxurious Condo in Scottsdale - Property Id: 307355

GO TO https://bit.ly/erv4012 TO ENJOY THE 3D VR TOUR!!

IF THIS PROPERTY DOESN'T FIT YOUR NEEDS, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME AND I MAY HAVE OTHER PROPERTIES TO SHOW
Be the envy of your friends in the Lushly Landscaped, High-End, State of the Art Architectural Icon that is the Optima Camelview Village and start winning at LOCATION. Located in the vibrant heart of old town Scottsdale, this home is just across the street from Scottsdale's premier shopping & movie theater destination, Fashion Square Mall. All the restaurants, night clubs, boutiques and business services you can handle are within minutes by car, foot, bike, scooter or skateboard (they're close!). The private end unit, itself, is super conveniently located in the desirable SE corner of the development with easy access to the unit's assigned parking space and the building elevator (Forgot something in your car? No biggie! That's close too!). Enjoy the village life with resort-like condo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7141-e-rancho-vista-dr-scottsdale-az-unit-4012/307355
Property Id 307355

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have any available units?
7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have?
Some of 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 currently offering any rent specials?
7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 pet-friendly?
No, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 offer parking?
Yes, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 offers parking.
Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have a pool?
No, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 does not have a pool.
Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have accessible units?
No, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7141 E Rancho Vista Dr 4012?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity